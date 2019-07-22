River Clean Up 7.22.2019

The Paso Robles city council is cleaning up the riverbed. The intent is to reduce the fire hazard. The 300 thousand dollar clean up includes removing a large number of homeless encampments. Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta says there were one hundred fifteen fires in the river bed in 2018.

So far, there have been two that came close to reaching residential areas, particularly one that was behind Kohl’s, just south of the Veterans Memorial bridge. That fire required police to close Niblick road traffic over the bridge. Today, there is a large tent community very close to the area which burned in that fire.

The fire chief presented the clean up proposal to the Paso Robles city council. He said he does not believe spending hundreds of thousands of dollars will resolve the problem with homeless people living in the river bed. The plan, however, is to have three people to work on their removal on an ongoing bases. The clean up operation is scheduled to begin right after the conclusion of the mid-state fair. The clean up effort will continue through September and possibly October.