Two skeletons playing dueling banjos at the River K Pumpkin Patch on North River road in Paso Robles.

One of several attractions at the River K Pumpkin Patch celebrating its 49th year of operation. The River K Pumpkin Patch is open from nine until eight every day to Halloween.

Just go north on North River road, and you’ll see the pumpkin patch.

You can go out and find your own pumpkin, or get lost in the corn maze. It’s open seven days a week until Halloween on North River road.