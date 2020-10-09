River K Pumpkin Patch Opens 10.09.2020

The River K Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open again on North River Road in Paso Robles. The annual pumpkin patch started as a 4-H project in Goleta fifty years ago. When the Kunze’s relocated to Paso Robles in the 70’s, the pumpkin patch moved to the Salinas River bottom. Valerie Reynolds says the weather is beginning to look a lot like October.

Besides pumpkins and the corn maze, which covers 3 acres, Tommy Harris has big draft horses pulling a hay wagon through the neighborhood.

The River K Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open from 9:00 in the morning until 8:00 at night, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday, it’s open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.