We learn Tuesday night at the Paso Robles city council, the clean up of the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles begins.

Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta explained the plan to Paso Robles city council. The fire chief says the work begins this week.

Chief Stornetta says there are also efforts underway to stop the squatters in the riverbed from starting fires. The clean up of the riverbed begins this week.