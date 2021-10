Have you noticed the work underway at the Riverview Lodge near the intersection of 101 and 46 west?

It’s the old ranch style motel just north of Chili’s. The city sold that property to a group which resores old motels. The same group restored the Skyview motel on a hill overlooking 101 in Los Alamos.

And they did a beautiful job with it.

They bought the Riverview Lodge from the city of Paso Robles and they’re restoring it to its original design with some upgrades.