Road Closure For San Marcos in Atascadero Starting Monday 10.27.2023

A section of San Marcos road will be closed starting Monday, October 30th, according to the Atascadero public works department.

The closure will be for a project at 11285 San Marcos road, and will construct a soldier pile retaining wall to stabilize a section of the roadway, located a quarter of a mile south of Los Altos road, that failed during the storms.

Approximately 40 linear feet of the southbound lane of the roadway was lost to the storms earlier this year. The road has since been narrowed to a single lane at this location. The department says signage will notify drivers of the closure, but does not expect significant impact on residents because of the alternate routes to properties on both sides.

The public works department expects the project to take approximately two months to complete.