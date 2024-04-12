Road Closure in Paso Robles for Slurry Treatment 04.12.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that slurry treatments on Salida del Sol and Vista Cerro will require full street closures of each road.

The closures will alternate sections of the roads on April 15th and 16th. On the 15th, the south end of Salida del Sol and the north end of Vista Cerro will be closed, then the 16th will see the north end of Salida del Sol and the south end of Vista Cerro closed.

Work also includes the application of new thermoplastic striping and pavement markings.

Residents, emergency services, and trash services have been informed in order to minimize inconvenience during this period.

Signage and detours will be posted during the scheduled closures.