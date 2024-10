10th St & Pine St

The Paso Robles engineering division announced that work will be done at the corner of 10th and Pine street in Paso Robles.

The cone zone will keep two-way traffic flowing at this corner, and access to private driveways will be maintained at all times. Some street parking spaces will be inaccessible.

The engineering division says work is estimated to start October 25th, and end November 15th.

Work will go from 7 am to 5 pm on work days.