Road Work Beginning Monday 7.17.2020

A project to replace concrete pavement at five locations along highway 101 between the highway 58 interchange near Santa Margarita and Traffic way in Atascadero will begin on July 20th through July 22nd from 6 am to 11 am.

According to a spokesperson for Caltrans, drivers can expect the closure of the #2 (right) lane in both directions beneath the highway 101 over-crossings at highway 58, Santa Barbara road, Santa Rosa road, Curbaril avenue and Traffic way.

Drivers can expect delays no longer than 10 minutes.