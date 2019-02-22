Roadkill Law 2.22.2019

A bill introduced by democratic state senator Bob Archuleta would amend state law to allow drivers in California that fatally strike and kill an animal to retroactively apply for a wildlife salvage permit. That’s so they can take the roadkill home to eat it.

Archuleta says more than 20,000 deer alone are hit by motor vehicles. This law would also apply to other roadkill- elk, bear, antelope, wild pigs and possum. Senator Archuleta says, “It’s a shame to allow good venison, elk, bear, pork and possum to go to waste.”

Although possum is not eaten by many Californians, it’s considered a delicacy in parts of Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley. The proposed roadkill law is called senate bill 395.