Roadwork this week in the Paso Robles area. Ditas Esperanza tells KPRL there’s work on Dry Creek road which will limit access to the Estrella Warbirds museum, which is a polling place.

You can only access it from Airport road. Not from Jardine road. The city has created a new access road, but you can only access it from Airport road.

More on that roadwork on Dry Creek road tomorrow here on KPRL.