The road work at 13th and Pine in downtown Paso Robles continues early this week. Ditus Esperanza says that intersection may be partly blocked off Monday and Tuesday. She says the concrete will be completed this week. Ditus says you may want to avoid 13th street this week as they continue work and stripe the roadway.

The city is putting lighted pedestrian crosswalks at those intersections to improve safety and make more parking spaces accessible to visitors to downtown Paso Robles.