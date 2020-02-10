Roadwork on Highway 41 – 2.10.2020

Roadwork will impact highway 41 in Atascadero this week, beginning today. The work will be from 7 in the morning until four in the afternoon through Friday.

The work will install ADA-compliant curb ramps to highway 41 and San Gabriel road.

Next month, the work will continue along 41 including modifications to an existing traffic signal. It’s a $4.3 million dollar project. It will continue until the fall.

Caltrans reminds drivers to please slow for the cone zone as that roadwork continues along highway 41 in Atascadero.