Roadwork on NB 101 Today 02.07.2022

You may experience delays on highway 101 beginning today.

The construction project will repair the pavement at the approach to Six Bridge Decks on highway 101 between Vineyard drive in Templeton and Spring street in Paso Robles.

One lane will be closed in each direction of the highway during construction.

Work will take place from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon Monday through Thursday.

According to Caltrans District 5, delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

The agency said Velarde Construction of San Fernando is the contractor in charge of this $2 million dollar bridge repair project, which is expected to be completed by this spring.