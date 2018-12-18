Robbery in Templeton 12.18.2018

San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputies arrest a man accused of robbing a Chevron gas station on Las Tablas road in Templeton on Friday. Around 2:50 that afternoon, the man tried to steal some alcohol from that location. The owner confronted the suspect. The thief pulled on a black mask and then threatened the owner. He indicated he had a weapon. The owner took a photo of the suspect as he fled the scene.

On Saturday, deputies arrested 22-year-old Anthony Pamfilo Espinoza at a residence in the 1800 block of Park street in Paso Robles. He was booked into the county jail.