Robbery Suspect 4.03.2019

Paso Robles police are looking for a suspect who stole items from Rite Aid, and then dragged a store employee behind his pick-up truck as he escaped the parking lot.

Monday night, a man left the Rite Aid store at 24th and Spring street without paying for several items. A loss prevention officer saw him leave and approached the suspect. The suspect ran into the parking lot and jumped into a white pick-up. The man then drove away “at a high rate of speed”. With the loss prevention officer hanging onto the truck. That officer fell from the truck and suffered cuts and abrasions. The incident is still under investigation.