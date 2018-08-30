Robbery Suspect 8.30.2018

A 26-year-old man was arrested shortly after he assaulted another man and stole his laptop computer.

The two men were reportedly fighting near Rabobank on Broad street. One man reported having his backpack and laptop computer stolen. He identified the suspect as Alexander Herman Friend. Investigating officers knew the suspect’s name and knew he frequented the Mission Plaza area with other homeless people.

Officers found Alexander Friend a short time later in Mission Plaza with some of the items taken during the robbery. He admitted to stealing them. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into San Luis Obispo county jail.