Robert Smith 5.20.2019

Billionaire tech investor Robert Smith surprised graduates of Morehouse college over the weekend by pledging to pay off their student loans.

Smith is the self-proclaimed wealthiest African-American in the country. Over the weekend he delivered the commencement address at Morehouse.

Smith has an investment firm that buys and sells tech companies. He is worth over four billion dollars. He pledged to pay off the Morehouse graduates’ student loans, which will cost him about $40 million dollars.

Smith is now getting invites to deliver the commencement address at other colleges and universities.