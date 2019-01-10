Roblan of the Year 01.10.2019

The Paso Robles chamber of commerce names Matt Masia the 2018 Roblan of the year.

Masia graduated from Paso Robles high school. He received a bachelors degree in finance from Fresno State University. He returned to Paso Robles and established the Adelaide Inn in 1986. In 2017, Masia was named to the mid state fair hall of fame.

Cava Robles Resort is named the 2018 beautification of the year recipients. The resort transformed a 74-acre property off 46 east. Masia and Cava Robles will be honored at the Paso Robles chamber of commerce dinner on Saturday, January 26th.