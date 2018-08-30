Robotics in Medicine 8.30.2018

If you can’t trust your doctor, can you trust a robot?

At Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, robot assisted surgeries are already taking place utilizing a $2 million dollar device.

The device is called the da Vinci Surgical System. It’s characterized as a giant mechanical octopus made by a Sunnyvale company. Doctors say its helps patients recover more quickly and feel less pain while recuperating. That’s because it allows for smaller incisions and better visualization with 3-D cameras.

Dr. Eric Salinger and Christopher Johnson recently demonstrated the device at Sierra Vista.