Rocha 2.05.2019

A trial begins for an Arroyo Grande man accused of 14 felony counts including sexual assault, assault while committing a burglary, first degree burglary and making criminal threats.

40-year-old Arthur Tiofila Rocha faces life in prison if convicted on only one of the charges. San Luis Obispo police identified Rocha as the man who committed two home invasion-style attacks on women sleeping in their San Luis beds back in July. A search of his apartment turned up jewelry photographs and other items stolen from the women.

Today judge Jacquelyn Duffy will rule on whether enough probably cause exists to move the case toward trial.