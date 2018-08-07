Rocha Pleads Not Guilty 8.07.2018

The Arroyo Grande man accused of two sexual assaults and a number of residential burglaries in San Luis Obispo pleads not guilty.

40-year-old Arthur Tiofilio Rocha was arraigned yesterday on charges of sexual assault and burglary. Rocha faces a charge of assault with intent to commit rape, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of threatening to commit a crime of violence. Because he used a knife during the assaults, and because he has a prior felony conviction he faces sentencing enhancements. In court yesterday, he nearly dozed off several times. And at one point, he flipped off a newspaper photographer who was taking his picture.

On July 13th, two young women fought off a man who attempted to sexually assault them in a home on Osos street in San Luis. That’s after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man with the same mode of operation. Police discovered evidence from the alleged sexual assault.

Rocha’s immigration status has not been released. Because of his age, it’s likely Rocha may be a dreamer.

Rocha is scheduled to be back in court August 15th.