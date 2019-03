Castoro Cellars will be the official wine served at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction center. The event to be held Friday night in Brooklyn, New York.

The inductees for this year’s event, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and The Cure.

Neils and Bimmer Udsen founded Castoro Cellars in 1983. The winery hosts the Whale Rock Music and Arts festival each year in mid September.