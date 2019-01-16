Rocket Launch 01.16.2019

Another rocket launch scheduled Saturday. The Delta Four Heavy rocket launch planned for Saturday morning at 11:05 from Vandenberg air force base.

The rocket launch has been delayed for various reasons, including high winds and a hydrogen leak. So, you may be able to see the launch Saturday at 11:05 about the time the Tamale Festival is beginning. It will look like a thin tamale being launched into space at Vandenberg air force base in support of the Tamale Festival and celebration at Atascadero’s sunken garden.