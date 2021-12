A rockslide blocked traffic on NB 101 near Gaviota yesterday. Large boulders rolled onto the roadway around 11:13 yesterday morning.

The CHP issued a sig alert at 11:41 yesterday morning. At 12:08, CHP officials were escorting vehicles through the area.

Paso Robles resident Holly Blumenfield got trapped in the back up. Unable to go forward, and unable to turn around. She waited for about an hour behind the boulders blocking the freeway.

She told KPRL, “This is very frustrating.”