Rolling Hills Apartments 04.25.2023

It slipped by during the election, but last Tuesday night, Paso Robles city council approved an apartment complex for six acres along Creston road near Rolling Hills road.

More than 100 apartments to be built there by Red Tail Land Developers. It’s a 135 unit apartment complex with 62 one-bedroom apartments, 52-two bedroom apartments and 21 three-bedroom apartments.

The planning commission unanimously approved the project on March 28th.

The council approved it on a 3-1 vote with Chris Bausch casting the lone dissenting vote.

Construction will occur in 2025 or 2026.

There will be a roundabout at that intersection.