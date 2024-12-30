Rollover Incident on Highway 46 From Drowsy Driver 12.30.2024

The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover incident on highway 46 near Shandon on Friday morning.

CHP says a driver from the central valley was commuting long distance, when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove it off the highway between two bridges. His vehicle landed on its roof 150 feet off the road and into a dry riverbed. CHP says the driver managed to extricate themselves, and wave down help.

CHP takes this time to remind drivers that drowsy driving is dangerous: be well rested before driving, and if you are drowsy, pull over and rest.