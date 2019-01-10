Rosenberg 01.10.2019

If you watched the NCAA championship game Monday night, you may have noticed the disruption caused when a 16-year-old San Luis Obispo girl rushed onto the field to protest Petaluma poultry, which supplies chickens to Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara.

Zoe Rosenberg previously protested animal rights issues locally. In December 2017, she protested outside the Charles Paddock zoo in Atascadero. In April of last year, she and her mother tried to rescue a pig at a slaughterhouse at the Cal Poly campus. She also chained herself to a gate to stop a cow from being slaughtered as part of a Cal Poly meat science class. Last summer, she let an animal loose at the mid-state fair.