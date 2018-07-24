Rosenberg 7.24.2018

A teenage animal activist from San Luis Obispo releases goats and lambs from their pens at the California mid-state fair. 16-year-old Zoe Rosenberg was arrested and released Sunday.

Over the past two years, Rosenberg has been arrested several times for acting out in the name of animal rights. She previously protested at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero, the Poly Royal Rodeo and the AG unit at Cal Poly.

Before she could drive, her mother drove her to the protests. At Cal Poly in April, Zoe Rosenberg was arrested after she chained herself inside the slaughter pen at the meat processing plant. She refused to leave until Cal Poly allowed her to take with her a cow, which had been slated for slaughter. She named the cow, “Justice.”

Rosenberg reportedly has plans to return to the fair this week to protest. The mid-state fair has reportedly stepped up security to prevent an accident if she releases more animals from their pens in the livestock area. Some kids showing animals are locking their pens as a preventative measure.