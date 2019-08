More roundabouts planned for the north county.

Caltrans Jim Shivers tells KPRL says there are several plans for 46 west. One is a Caltrans plan for a roundabout at 46 west and Vineyard drive. Another is a county project proposed for 46 west and 101. Caltrans would have some oversight, but the county would be the lead agency.

That roundabout near 46 west and 101 may take out old Vineyards planted decades ago by the Dusi brothers, but that is still in the design phase.