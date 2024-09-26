Royal Oak Meadows Park in Paso to Close For Phase 2 of Improvements 9.26.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that phase two for improving the Royal Oak Meadows Park will begin starting Monday, September 30th.

During phase two, the park will be closed. Improvements include enhancing the park’s walking path, turf areas, a new playground, and a shaded picnic area.

Phase 1 of the project installed a full basketball court and small parking lot. Construction of phase 2 is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Improvements to Royal Oak Meadows Park has been a part of the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch specific plan development; this will ultimately connect Royal Oak Meadows Park to a new section of park along Turtle Creek through an eight-mile stretch of bike and walking paths.