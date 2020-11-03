Ruling Against Governor Gavin Newsom 11.03.2020

A ruling yesterday by a California superior court judge challenges governor Gavin Newsom’s one-man rule.

The lawsuit filed by two conservative California legislators challenged what they described as Newsom’s abuse of power. The judge ruled Newsom violated the constitution. She also found good cause for a permanent injunction restraining the governor from issuing any more unconstitutional executive orders.

The ruling is “tentative” meaning the governor has a few days to try to persuade the judge to change her mind. But it’s rare for a tentative ruling to change.

The ruling handed down yesterday in superior court in Sutter county, which is north of Sacramento.