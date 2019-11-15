RV Catches Fire in Atascadero 11.15.2019

An old RV caught fire in a storage yard off Traffic Way yesterday morning, producing a big column of black smoke. Bill White of the Atascadero Fire Department says the owner of the RV stored tires under the vehicle which smoldered for several hours and produced the black smoke.

Atascadero Fire Fighters were attending an exercise with PG and E staffers when the alarm sounded. Two engines quickly arrived at the storage yard behind industrial buildings on Via Avenue off Traffic Way. Because there was no fire hydrant nearby, they used the water from their trucks. TheY extended hoses 500 feet from the engines to reach the RV fire.

The RV was sitting on top of the old tires, so they had to use a tow truck to tow the RV off the tires in order to access the smoldering tires.

White said, “Because of the remote location, it was fortunate we were able to respond quickly. With the amount of vehicles that are stored in that storage yard, it could have been quite a conflagration had there been any delay in our response.”