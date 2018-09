A new RV resort opens Tuesday on Golden Hill road in Paso Robles.

Cava Robles RV resort offers more than 300 spaces for RV’s, cabin rentals and other resort amenities including two pools, a club house, a bistro and walking trails. There is also a facility for wine tasting on site.

310 RV and trailer sites. 22 one and two bedroom cottages. The trailer sites start at $69 per night. The cottages rent for $129 per night.