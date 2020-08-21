Sacramento Heroes Remembered on Five Year Anniversary 8.21.20

Five years ago, three California men stopped a terrorist attack on a train from Amsterdam to Paris. The three were boyhood friends from Sacramento, and were traveling through Europe together. One was in the US air force, one in the US army and the other a vacationing college student.

The incident is described by Mclatchy news services: “Glass shattered and train employees fled the locomotive to the caboose as a shirtless man wielding an AK-47 entered a car with hundreds of passengers.

What was supposed to be a relaxing train ride from Amsterdam to Paris for three childhood friends from Sacramento on Aug. 21, 2015 turned out the opposite.

The trio from Sacramento, Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler, jumped into action to stop the terrorist attack. Skarlatos, who was already awake and observing the scene, watched from behind his seat as Stone awoke from a nap, jumped into action and ran full speed at the terrorist, Ayoub El Khazzani. Skarlatos followed.

“When you’re in a moment like that, the adrenaline dump is so much that it literally is like a movie, time really slows down,” Stone told The Sacramento Bee. “I felt like my brain was working at full capacity. I ran through a couple options in my head just looking at him for a second.”

Stone and Skarlatos, who had military experience in the United States Air Force and Army, respectively, along with Sadler eventually subdued Khazzani and knocked him unconscious after a choke hold from Stone and repeated head shots with the muzzle of the AK-47 from Skarlatos.”

A movie of the event was produced and directed by Clint Eastwood. He used the three men to portray themselves as actors.

Oday, Skarltos is running for Congress in Oregon. He is trying to flip a seat around Roseburg to Republican. He is accepting donations at AlekforOregon.com

