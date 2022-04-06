Sacramento Shooting 04.06.2022

We learn more about the two suspects in the Sacramento mass shooting. They are 26-year-old Dandrae Martin and his 27-year-old brother, Smiley Martin.

Smiley Martin was arrested yesterday. His criminal records go back eight years. Last year, he was the subject in a plea by the Sacramento county DA.

Anne Marie Schubert argued that Smiley not win early release from prison where he was serving a 10-year sentence for domestic violence and assault with great bodily injury. DA Schubert submitted a two-page letter to the board of parole hearings. They ignored her argument, and Smiley Martin was released from prison early.

He’s one of two brothers accused of shooting to death six people, and wounding 18 others during a machine gun shooting early Sunday morning following a rap concert at a nearby venue in downtown Sacramento.

The investigation into the mass shooting continues.