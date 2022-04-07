Sacramento Shooting Update 04.07.2022

We learn more about the shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

Police now say that it was a gang dispute between rival gangs, and that at least five shooters were involved. The shooting occurred shortly after a rap concert broke up at a nearby venue. It left six people dead, and 18 others wounded.

So far two shooters have been identified. 26-year-old Dandre Martin has been charged with illegally possessing a handgun. He is prohibited from having firearms because of a conviction five years ago in Arizona.

His brother was also arrested.

27-year-old Smiley Martin was recently released early from prison, despite protests from the district attorney who said he was too violent. Smiley Martin was serving a 10-year sentence for domestic violence causing severe bodily injury.

Police say at least one of the men killed was a gang member. 38-year-old Sergio Harris was a member of the Del Paso Heights bloods. Salinas police have identified another victim, Josh Hoye-Lucchesi, as a member of the crips.

In recent years, gang violence in the Sacramento area has been blamed for an uptick in violence.