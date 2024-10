The Paso Robles Main Street Association invites everyone for a safe & fun Halloween in downtown Paso Robles.

Tonight from 4 to 7 pm, enjoy trick or treating with downtown merchants and around the city park.

From 3 to 8 pm, several streets will be closed for this event:

11th and 12th streets from Spring to Pine streets.

Pine street from 11th to 12th streets.

Park street from 12th to 13th streets.

Admission is free, and don’t forget to take a photograph with Main Street Association’s witches.