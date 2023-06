This coming Saturday, a big event at the downtown city park in Paso Robles, about how you can safeguard your home and your family.

John Spooner is also with the event Saturday at the Paso Robles downtown city park. He’s primarily concerned about fire safety.

He’s encuoraging people like you to take the Community Emergency Response Training, better known as CERT.

Spooner will be on hand from 10-3 Saturday at the downtown city park.

Safety Fest is free and is very family friendly.