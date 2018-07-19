Sales Tax 7.19.2018

The Paso Robles city council votes unanimously at a special meeting last night to put a sales tax increase on the ballot in November.

Voters will see a proposed one half cent sales tax on the ballot in November.

It’s a general purpose sales tax, so only a 50% majority is required for passage.

At the city council meeting Tuesday night, the mayor raised some questions about the state’s mismanagement and what it’s doing to city’s throughout the state of California.