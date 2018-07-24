Sales Tax in Paso Robles 7.24.2018

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin says you’ll see the proposed one half percent sales tax on the ballot in November to fund city roads.

City manager Tom Frutchey says the state has taken away gas tax revenue from cities to spend on state programs.

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin says he and Tom Frutchey will be out explaining the proposed one half per cent sales tax. If passed, it would expire in six years, at the same time the other half cent tax expires. The proposed tax goes on the ballot in November in Paso Robles.

There is no Atascadero city council meeting tonight.

There is no supervisors meeting.

There is no Paso Robles school board meeting. Paso Robles school district administrators are back home in Fresno.