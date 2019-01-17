Salinas River and Rain Storm 01.17.2019

Paso Robles officials are urging residents to stay away from the swollen Salinas river. The warnings coming after the rescue of 10 people from the river last spring. Those rescues coming after repeated warnings to homeless people living in the riverbed to evacuate because of rising water.

Yesterday, a CHP helicopter flew over the riverbed broadcasting to squatters to evacuate before last night’s storm. The series of storms drenching the north county reached it’s climax with thunder and lightning around midnight last night. Next, we get some clouds for a couple days and then mostly sunny skies through next week.

For the next few days, the run off from the recent storms will flow into local reservoirs. Lake Nacimiento now up to about 20% of its capacity. Coincidentally, a group of residents living at lake Nacimiento filed suit yesterday against Monterey county water resources agency for draining the lake. NRWMAC alleges that Monterey county officials have released more water from Nacimiento than the state authorizes. The reservoir was built with money financed by Salinas valley growers, so Monterey county controls most of the water in the reservoir. That lawsuit filed yesterday in San Luis Obispo county superior court in Paso Robles.