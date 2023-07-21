Salinas River “Live Stream” Has Ended 07.21.2023

The San Luis Obispo county department of public works confirmed a dry section of the Salinas river upstream of Graves Creek on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023.

This will mark the end of the Salinas river “live stream” first discovered on December 13th and January 1st of this year. The “live stream” is when water is flowing in the Salinas river at seven points.

In accordance with the 1973 state water resources control board (SWRCB), water flow from the Salinas river during a “live stream” is stored in the Salinas reservoir. Practice under the 1973 SWRCB also dictates when a “live stream” no longer exists, the county will resume releasing water from the reservoir to the Salinas river.