Salinas River Live Stream Has Ended 6.27.2024

Earlier this week, the San Luis Obispo county public works department identified a dry section of the Salinas river on Bradley road, located between Salinas reservoir and the confluence with the Nacimiento river.

In a release yesterday, the public works department says this has signified the termination of the “live stream” for the Salinas river.

The natural rainfall this year allowed water storage in the Salinas reservoir, which is currently at 99.9% capacity.

All inflow into the Salinas reservoir will now be released at the dam and into the Salinas river, in accordance with the 1973 state water resources control board ruling.