Salinas River Live Stream Observed 01.25.2024

The county public works department announced that they observed visible surface water flow on the Salinas river on the morning of January 22nd.

This is commonly referred to as a “live stream.” The “live stream” was located between the Salinas reservoir dam at Santa Margarita lake and the Nacimiento river junction. Because a “live stream” has been observed, the county has halted the release of inflow water from the reservoir.

Rulings from the state water resources control board says that water from the reservoir shall be released unless a “live stream” is observed. When the “live stream” no longer exists, the county will resume releasing inflow water from the reservoir.