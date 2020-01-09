Salud Carbajal 1.09.2020

Here on the central coast, both Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fort Hunter Liggett have imposed heightened security at their base entrances. Everyone in a vehicle trying to enter will need a pass and form of identification and they’re asking everyone to remain vigilant.

Congressman Salud Carbajal issued the following statement related to the killing of the Irani Terrorist leader, and the weak response by Iranians to his death:

“Our fears of escalation with Iran have sadly come true with the most recent attack. My thoughts are with the U.S. troops and personnel stationed in Iraq. I am outraged as this series of events was avoidable. It is now more important than ever that this administration’s recklessness stops and that cooler heads prevail. We do not want war.”