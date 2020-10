Remember the San Bernadino shooting in 2015? A husband and his Muslim wife opened fire on a Christmas holiday event, killing 14 people.

The man who bought two rifles for the assailants gets 20 years in prison. Enrique Marques Jr. supplied weapons for Syed Rizwan Farook and Farook’s wife.

The couple killed 14 people and wounded 22 others. They were killed later that day in a gun battle with police.