San Juan Bautista 12.21.2018

At Mission San Juan Bautista, crowds gathering this morning for the Winter Solstice, which illuminates the altar on this day as it has for 200 years.

According to archaeologist Rueben Mendoza of Cal State Monterey Bay, the padres built the mission at an angle so that when the sun rises on the Winter Solstice, the light shines through a window above the front door and illuminates the gold leaf on the altar. It’s a light show that impressed native American people back in the 18th century.

Of course, the weather impacts the intensity of the sunrise each Winter Solstice, and it’s reportedly cloudy this morning in San Juan.