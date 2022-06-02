San Luis Obispo Arrest 06.02.2022

In San Luis Obispo, a 34-year-old man arrested after he tried to grab a woman in downtown.

William Francis is arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping. That was at 9:30 Tuesday morning at a downtown crosswalk in San Luis.

A concerned citizen intervened. He distracted the homeless man so that the woman could jump in the car of a passing motorist. Then, according to a news release from the San Luis police department, Francis became physically aggressive toward people in Mission Plaza.

When police arrived, Francis fought with the officers, but did not injure them. Francis was booked in the county jail on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, assault on an officer and public intoxication.