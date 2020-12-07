San Luis Obispo Businesses 12.07.2020

The Tribune is reporting that 353 businesses have closed in San Luis Obispo since the government imposed shut down began in March. That’s just in the city of San Luis Obispo.

They include businesses like Peet’s Coffee, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Beverly’s Fabric, Apropos, Pepe Delgado’s Mexican Restaurant and more than 345 others.

The north county has also seen quite a number of business closures, although some may return to operation if and when the government-imposes shutdown is lifted.

The impact on local sales taxes and revenue for municipalities has not yet inspired a reduction in services by local government. Although, how many times have we heard, “we’re all in this together.”